Oman busts two for drug trafficking, carrying crystal meth, heroin

The arrest was carried out by the Directorate General for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, and legal procedures are being completed against them

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 9 Jul 2026, 2:25 PM
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Two people have been arrested in Oman for drug trafficking across different locations, the Royal Oman Police said on Thursday.

They have been accused of transporting crystal meth, heroin, hashish, marijuana, and psychotropic tablets across multiple locations in the Wilayat of Al Seeb.

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The arrest was carried out by the Directorate General for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, and legal procedures are being completed against them.

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A few days ago police in Muscat arrested 40 individuals of Asian, African, and European nationalities over a range of offences, including labour and residency violations.

In a statement, authorities said those detained were also accused of committing acts against public decency and were found in possession of narcotics, prohibited items, and counterfeit money.

The arrests were carried out by the Police Command in Muscat in coordination with the Special Police Task Command. Legal procedures are currently under way against those involved.

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