Oman: Tropical storm in Arabian Sea could develop into Category 1 cyclone

A tropical storm that is now lashing out in the northeastern Arabian Sea could develop into a Category 1 cyclone, Oman weather authorities announced on Saturday.

A Category 1 cyclone is the lowest level on the Saffir–Simpson scale, which is the most widely recognised system worldwide. It carries winds with speeds ranging from 119 to 153 kmph, and its damages are estimated to be between minimal to moderate.

As per forecasts, the storm "Shakhti", a Sri Lankan word that means power or energy, will continue moving southwest toward the central Arabian Sea, with wind speeds increasing around the centre to 55-65 knots (90-113 kmph).

"The storm is expected to approach within 200-300 km of the coast of the Sultanate of Oman before gradually shifting its path eastward toward the Indian mainland, starting from Sunday evening through Monday morning, accompanied by a gradual weakening of the system," Oman Meteorology stated.

Latest satellite imagery and analyses from the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre in Oman indicate that the storm is currently located at a longitude of 64.3°E and a latitude of 21.5°N.

Wind speeds around the centre are estimated to be between 45-55 knots (81-99 kmph), and the storm's centre is approximately 400 km away from Oman's Ras Al Hadd.

Will Oman be affected?

Weather authorities in the Sultanate have expected that the Gulf country will be affected by Shakhti, but these effects will be indirect. They called on the public to follow updates via official channels.

Effects on Oman will include a cloud cover over the coastal areas of South Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta governorates, which may result in isolated rain.

In addition to this, sea wave heights are expected to rise between 2 to 3.5 meters, with the possibility of seawater intrusion into low-lying areas and khors (coastal inlets) during high tide periods along the coasts of South Al Sharqiyah, Muscat, and Al Wusta governorates.