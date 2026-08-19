Oman suspends paragliding after fatal Salalah crash kills pilot, his sister

Oman has announced on Wednesday a suspension of paragliding activities of all types at authorised sites, following a fatal recent crash in the city of Salalah. The temporary measure takes immediate effect and will remain in place until further notice.

The announcement, made by the Omani Air Sports Committee (OASC) on Instagram, followed posts mourning a paragliding captain and his sister who were killed in an accident in Dhofar. The authority posted photos of Captain Ahmad bin Hamdan Al Kalbani, accompanied by Quran recitations to mourn him.

It said that Al Kalbani and his sister fell from a paraglider in the Governorate of Dhofar. No further details regarding the accident were immediately available.

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The authority also offered its condolences to the family of the young paraglider, as users flooded the comments section with tributes and prayers for mercy. "May Allah grant him Jannah (Paradise), forgive his sins, and give you all patience and strength in this difficult time, wrote one user.

During the Khareef Dhofar season, which turns the Omani governorate into a lush green landscape attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, outdoor activities like paragliding, hiking, wadi exploration, waterfall visits, camping thrive. Rainy weather and foggy conditions can be challenging, though.