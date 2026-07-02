Ship runs aground off Omani islands in Arabian Sea; authority says no oil spill

A vessel has run aground in Oman, environmental authorities in the Sultanate announced on Thursday, reassuring the public that the incident is closely monitoring in coordination with relevant authorities.

The grounding took place near an island within the buffer-zone marine reserve surrounding the Al Hallaniyat Islands in the Wilayat of Shalim and the Hallaniyat Islands which is part of Dhofar Governorate.

Oman's Environment Authority clarified that the grounded ship was thoroughly inspected by a technical team on Wednesday, July 1, and water samples were collected from coastal areas surrounding Al Hallaniyah Island for further testing.

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Residents and visitors of the islands were reassured that there is no evidence of any oil pollution so far. However, the authority stressed that it continues to monitor the situation and will take all the necessary measures to respond to any potential spill in cooperation with the National Committee for Emergency Management in Oman and in accordance with the approved contingency plans.

Authorities called on the public to refrain from spreading fake news and seek updates on this incident from official sources.

Al Hallaniyat Islands are a remote archipelago located in the Arabian Sea off the southeastern coast of Oman in Dhofar Governorate. It consists of five main islands, with Al Hallaniyah being the largest and the only permanently inhabited one.

The islands are characterised by rugged landscapes, clear surrounding waters and rich marine biodiversity. They are part of an ecologically significant marine environment that supports diverse species, including sea turtles, dolphins and seabirds, and lie within proximity to important migratory routes in the Arabian Sea. Due to their environmental value and relatively untouched ecosystem, the islands are considered important for conservation efforts and marine research in Oman.