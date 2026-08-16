Salalah Eye opens in Oman: Location, ticket prices; what you need to know

Visiting Oman’s Salalah during the annual Khareef Dhofar season is on the bucket list of many travellers eager to escape the soaring summer temperatures elsewhere in the Arabian Gulf and experience lush green landscapes, cool weather and almost non-stop rain. From Wadi Darbat to Jabal Samhan, the region transforms into a vibrant green paradise during that time of year, thanks to the annual monsoon season.

Khareef Dhofar kicked off on June 21, and is scheduled to continue until Monday, September 21. This year, the Sultanate has added yet another attraction to the region. On August 15, the Salalah Eye, similar to the one in Dubai and London, opened its doors to visitors, giving tourists the chance to see Salalah from a bird’s-eye view of the city with panoramic views of its landmarks and beaches.

Located in Salalah's Al Hafa beach, the newly-opened venue presents itself as "the only Khareef wheel", saying that it is built to withstand rain. The place is only 12 kilomteres away from Salalah International Airport. If you're heading to Salalah Eye by car, it is eight minutes from Salalah city centre.

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Here is the exact location on the map:

Salalah Eye is now open everyday from 10am to 11pm throughout Khareef Dhofar 2026, giving visitors the liberty to choose between day and night views of the touristic city.

Designed and built by Al Sorouh Group, the wheel rises 55 metres above Al Hafa Beach and has 30 private cabins, which are fully enclosed, climate-controlled, and scented with frankincense. Each cabin can have up to six guests.

Each Salalah Eye ride lasts between eight and 12 minutes to complete, and the totla capacity is 180 guests per each rotation.

Ticket prices

Salalah Eye's tickets come in three tiers:

Standard ticket: (7 Omani riyals) (around Dh67)

Family cabin—6 seats: (28 Omani riyals) (around Dh267)

Early bird: Booking early gives guests a 15 per cent discout (6 Omani riyals) (around Dh57)

The attraction clarified that it accepts payments by Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Mada, Tabby and Tamara. A service fee of 0.300 Omani riyals is applied. Guests can book their tickets via salalaheye.om. Buying tickets on site is also available.

For those planning a family event or a proposal, reserving an entire cabin is possible. All cabins are wheelchair accessible.