Oman reviews progress on dealing with grounding of oil tanker, handling cargo

Oman's emergency authorities held a meeting to review the latest efforts to deal with the grounding of an oil tanker off Al Qibliyah Island, as part of following up on developments in Oman's territorial waters amid the US-Iran war.

Officials and specialists from Oman's National Emergency Management Committee also discussed the progress of operations to deal with the ship's oil cargo. In addition to this, emergency incidents in territorial waters off the Sultanate's Musandam Governorate, which overlooks the Strait of Hormuz, and the monitoring of any environmental pollution were also discussed.

The meeting, chaired by Major General Abdullah bin Ali Al Harthi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations and Vice-Chairman of the National Committee for Emergency Management, monitored any environmental pollution off Oman's coast and discussed mechanisms for addressing marine pollution.

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In August, Oman announced that a ship had ran aground at its Al Hallaniyat Islands in the Dhofar Governorate and said authorities were dealing with the incident.

The 'Caroline Bezengi' reportedly hit the bottom and got stuck in the area, with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and the Environment Authority saying it was working on reducing any "potential effects on the environment".

The Al Hallaniyat Islands are a remote group of five islands located about 40 kilometers off the southeastern coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, Al Hallaniyah — a popular tourist destination — is the largest and only inhabited island, known for its rich marine life, nature, and protected status.