Oman rescues 1 child, 3 adults from drowning in two separate incidents

Omani authorities rescued four people from drowning in the Sultanate's waters in the recent days, the Royal Oman Police announced on Monday, August 10.

The first incident took place when a boat capsized after three individuals were practicing rowing near Qurum Beach located in Muscat.

Authorities from the coast guard managed to rescue the three people.

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In another incident, a patrol from the coast guard police in North Al Batinah governorate spotted a child on the verge of drowning off the Silver Jubilee Park in Sohar Province.

Teams managed to rescue the kid and provide him with first aid, after which he recovered.

Meanwhile, on May 27 this year, three tourists died and two were injured after a boat capsized in Oman. The boat was carrying 25 French tourists, along with a tour guide and the boat's captain, when the incident occurred.

The bodies of the deceased and the injured passengers were transferred to the marine pier at Sultan Qaboos Port, where Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority teams provided medical assistance and handled the remains.

Back in March of 2025, a child was found dead at sea four days after going missing in Oman. Citizens took part in a four-day rescue operation for the young boy which also involved water rescue teams and relevant authorities.

Meanwhile in February 2025, two bodies of individuals who died while drowning were recovered in Ain Wadah, located in the Wilayat of Bahla, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

In October 2024, two children were involved in a drowning incident, from which one survived while the other passed away. The incident took place in Al Haddah area in the Wilayat of Jalan Bani Bu Ali, according to Oman police.

In another incident, the Sultanate's police evacuated a medical case from one of the mountainous areas in Wadi Bani Ghafir in the Wilayat of Rustaq. The victim was taken to the Rustaq Reference Hospital for necessary treatment, as per the Royal Oman Police.