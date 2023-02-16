Oman reduces minimum salary required for expats to sponsor families: Report

"Beyonce had her 39th birthday party here", representative says
A senior official of the Royal Oman Police recently confirmed that the minimum salary for expats to bring their families with them has been reduced by over 50 per cent, according to Times of Oman.
According to the official, expats in the Gulf country earning a salary of over OMR150 (around Dh1,433) can sponsor the visas of their families. Previously, the minimum salary required was OMR350 (around Dh3343). The requirement was first introduced by the Oman government back in 2011.
Sponsors in Oman can decide whether they are able to support their families in the country.
This decision has been made in order to boost local economy.
