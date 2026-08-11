Oman recalls some Kia K8 model cars over fuel leakage issue

Oman has recalled Kia's K8 (GL3) model in the Sultanate due to a fuel leakage issue, the Consumer Protection Authority announced on Tuesday, August 11.

The authority revealed that 55 vehicles have been affected from the 2021-2025 production batch.

Investigation into the particular model revealed that the loosening of the high-pressure fuel pipe nut may result in fuel leakage in the engine compartment.

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Motorists who own the affected vehicle have been urged to identify the cars and inspect the fuel pipe to ensure there is no leakage. If leakage is detected, the fuel pipe will be replaced completely.

Recently, there have been several vehicle recalls across the region, with Saudi Arabia recalling three Chevrolet models over a defect in the driver-side airbag inflator.

A week prior to that, Saudi Arabia recalled 96 Audi Q5 vehicles from the 2025 model year after a safety defect was identified in the front seatbelt pretensioner.

Meanwhile, Kuwait recalled three Land Rover car models due to safety concerns. The recalled models are the 2022-2027 Range Rover, 2020-2027 Defender and the 2021-2027 Discovery.

Earlier this year, UAE residents were affected by German automotive giant BMW’s global recall over a potential fire risk linked to the engine starter.