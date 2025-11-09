Holiday announced for public, private sectors for National Day in Oman

Authorities in the Sultanate of Oman have announced on Sunday an official holiday for employees in the public and private sectors on the occasion of the Sultanate's 55th national day.

Employees in both sectors will have Wednesday, November 26 and Thursday, November 27 as days off, the Gulf country's official news agency reported, citing an order issued by Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

Oman celebrates its national day on November 20 and 21. In the UAE, the day is usually marked by a series of events, including lighting up landmarks with the Omani flag.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Under Sultan Haitham bin Tariq's leadership, Oman has embarked on a new development phase, focusing on modernisation, economic diversification, and sustainable growth, particularly through the "Oman Vision 2040".