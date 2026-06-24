Oman busts cross-border online scam network in Dhofar; legal action taken

One simple suspicious act in the darkness of one night has led to a major bust of an international criminal scam network which operated in Dhofar Governorate, Oman Royal Police has unveiled, stressing that cross-border crimes have no place in the Sultanate.

When police officers in the city of Salalah spotted a man climbing down the second-floor window of a building at 3am, they became suspicious and questioned his act. Following security and field investigations, the man was arrested and interrogated.

The incident and the interrogations triggered a probe that ultimately exposed a criminal network whose members are of Asian nationalities and involved in online scams targeting victims abroad, specifically in one Asian country.

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In a video posted by the Royal Oman Police, an officer called Hussein Ali Hardan detailed how the scammers were uncovered. He said the suspects used four buildings in Dhofar as operational bases, relying on telecommunications systems to conduct online financial scam.

"Victims' nationalities may vary and crime may cross the borders but Oman will remain a land with no place for those who violate the security of others or unlawfully target their assests" Hardan added.

Authorities said all those involved in the scamming scheme were arrested. Investigations revealed that the group was allegedly running fraudulent online schemes and coordinating activities from within Oman.

Tegal procedures have been taken against them. Police said the operation resulted in the dismantling of the scam network and the seizure of evidence linked to the case.

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious when dealing with online offers and communications, warning against sharing personal or financial information with unverified parties. The case highlights the increasingly international nature of cyber-enabled fraud, where criminal groups can target victims in one country while operating from another.