Video: Oman Police arrest 5 members of international drug gang in major bust

Oman's Royal Police have arrested five members of an international drug gang in a major bust to combat narcotics trafficking in the Gulf country.

The five individuals, all of Asian nationality, are suspected to be members of an international gang involved in smuggling drugs into the Sultanate, preparing them for re-smuggling to other countries, and trafficking part of them within the country.

In a 2.56-minute clip, the Oman Police have showed how the raids were conducted by by the General Directorate for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances to apprehend the suspects.

An officer said that the gang tried to cross the border into Oman but were stopped by the Sultanate's police authorities who put a detailed plan to make the apprehensions after suspicious movements were recorded.

Officers arrested the five individuals from various locations and at different times. The apprehensions were made in cooperation with the South Al Batinah Police Command.

Take a look at the video shared by the police:

In October, a man of Arab nationality was arrested in Oman in possession of over 24 kilograms of narcotic drugs.

The man was in a passenger bus transporting the drugs in two travel bags. According to the police, he intended to "traffic and consume" the drugs.