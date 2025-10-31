  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 31, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 9, 1447 | Fajr 05:07 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.4°C

Video: Oman Police arrest 5 members of international drug gang in major bust

Officers arrested the five individuals from various locations and at different times

Published: Fri 31 Oct 2025, 9:45 AM

Top Stories

UAE petrol, diesel prices for November 2025 announced

UAE petrol, diesel prices for November 2025 announced

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2025?

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2025?

New e-passports for Indian expats: 10 things you need to know

New e-passports for Indian expats: 10 things you need to know

Oman's Royal Police have arrested five members of an international drug gang in a major bust to combat narcotics trafficking in the Gulf country.

The five individuals, all of Asian nationality, are suspected to be members of an international gang involved in smuggling drugs into the Sultanate, preparing them for re-smuggling to other countries, and trafficking part of them within the country.

Recommended For You

Stranger Things comes to UAE: Opening date, tickets; all you need to know

Stranger Things comes to UAE: Opening date, tickets; all you need to know

From quiet sands to viral fame: How Exit 116 became UAE’s newest desert hotspot

From quiet sands to viral fame: How Exit 116 became UAE’s newest desert hotspot

Global leaders inspire at an event hosted by ICAI Abu Dhabi

Global leaders inspire at an event hosted by ICAI Abu Dhabi

Nvidia says to supply 260,000 cutting-edge chips to South Korea

Nvidia says to supply 260,000 cutting-edge chips to South Korea

American University of Sharjah Open Day 2025: Spend a day exploring an elite American university experience

American University of Sharjah Open Day 2025: Spend a day exploring an elite American university experience

 

In a 2.56-minute clip, the Oman Police have showed how the raids were conducted by by the General Directorate for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances to apprehend the suspects.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

An officer said that the gang tried to cross the border into Oman but were stopped by the Sultanate's police authorities who put a detailed plan to make the apprehensions after suspicious movements were recorded.

Officers arrested the five individuals from various locations and at different times. The apprehensions were made in cooperation with the South Al Batinah Police Command.

Take a look at the video shared by the police:

In October, a man of Arab nationality was arrested in Oman in possession of over 24 kilograms of narcotic drugs.

The man was in a passenger bus transporting the drugs in two travel bags. According to the police, he intended to "traffic and consume" the drugs.