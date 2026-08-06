Oil tanker runs aground off Oman island; work ongoing to limit marine impact

Oman on Thursday announced a ship had ran aground at its Al Hallaniyat Islands in the Dhofar Governorate and said authorities were dealing with the incident.

The 'Caroline Bezengi' reportedly hit the bottom and got stuck in the area, with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and the Environment Authority saying it was working on reducing any "potential effects on the environment".

The Al Hallaniyat Islands are a remote group of five islands located about 40 kilometers off the southeastern coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, Al Hallaniyah — a popular tourist destination — is the largest and only inhabited island, known for its rich marine life, nature, and protected status.

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In a statement by the Oman News Agency (ONA), the Omani authority confirmed that all specialised technical teams are continuing to monitor developments and implement necessary procedures in accordance with approved emergency response plans.

Currently, the aim is to reduce any potential impacts on the marine environment and navigational safety, it confirmed.

Authorities are also monitoring through satellite images, field surveys, and technical models, to follow developments and assess any potential environmental impacts, in order to make decisions in accordance with approved international standards and practices, and in compliance with relevant international laws and agreements.

The authority affirmed that any updates will be announced through official channels and urged everyone to obtain information from official sources and avoid circulating or publishing undocumented information.

The Caroline Bezengi is a crude oil tanker which is sailing under the flag of Cameroon, according to Marine Traffic, and is reportedly is 274.48 meters in length and 48 metres wide.

Meanwhile on July 2, a vessel had run aground near an island within the buffer-zone marine reserve surrounding the Al Hallaniyat Islands in the Wilayat of Shalim and the Hallaniyat Islands which is part of Dhofar Governorate.

Residents and visitors of the islands were reassured that there was no evidence of any oil pollution so far and water samples were collected from coastal areas surrounding Al Hallaniyah Island for further testing.

Hallaniyat Islands

The islands are proposed to be designated as a nature reserve with the UNESCO with the aim of conserving turtle nesting beaches, coral reefs and birds, and sustainable use of fish resources.

According to the UNESCO world heritage convention, the coastline of the island is characterised by a large diversity of coral reefs, fish and turtles that visit the island beaches to lay their eggs. Moreover, dolphins and whales can be seen daily. Al Hallaniyyat is also considered a safe place for birds to lay eggs where their food is guaranteed.

The islands are dominated by seabirds and particularly provide the only nesting sites in Oman and the Arabian Sea for Masked Booby. Other species include Socotra Cormorant, Sooty Gull, and Bridled Tern. Socotra Cormorant is known to only breed on these islands and nowhere else in Oman.