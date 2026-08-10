Oil spill near Oman island spreading as ship runs aground; no threat to public safety

Oman has confirmed an oil spill took place in the Sultanate's waters after a ship ran aground at its Al Hallaniyat Islands in the Dhofar Governorate, with work ongoing to limit its spread.

Through surveillance, authorities on Monday said they found an oil slick spreading northeast of the Hallaniyat Islands towards the mainland coast, approaching the closest point at a distance of about 7 km.

Right now, the spill is still at the sea surface, continuing to move, change shape, and spread under the influence of marine and atmospheric conditions.

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On August 6, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and the Environment Authority, had revealed that the 'Caroline Bezengi' oil tanker hit the bottom and got stuck in the area.

The vessel is a crude oil tanker, sailing under the flag of Cameroon, according to Marine Traffic, and is reportedly 274.48 metres in length and 48 metres wide.

The grounding and oil spill threaten the island's rich marine life and natural ecosystem, with efforts underway to protect the environment and ensure safe navigation.

Spreading oil spill

Through continuous monitoring and image analysis, authorities have discovered the spot is moving along the same path, with its observed extension reaching about 449 km.

The slick is said to be moving northeast, with an expected advance of about 121 km over the next 48 hours, depending on the marine and atmospheric conditions.

Authorities emphasised that the forecast represents a scientific prediction and not an actual observation, as environmental models may be affected by change in winds, currents, and marine conditions.

The analysis showed that the thickest parts of the pollution may be heading towards the entrances of Ras Madrakah, which calls for continued intensive monitoring of marine and coastal areas.

The analysis of the oil slick — spread over an area of about 390 square kilometers — does not represent the amount of oil spilled, but rather represents the geographical area in which the pollution appeared according to latest data.

The relationship between the area of ​​the oil slick and the amount of oil cannot be determined directly, as it depends on a number of technical factors, including the thickness of the oil layer, nature of the oil, degree of dispersion, movement of sea currents, direction and speed of the winds, waves, and marine conditions.

The area, shape, and location of the spot are subject to change from one monitoring process to another due to movement, spread, and natural dispersion.

No impact on public safety

The public has been reassured that the oil slick does not threaten public safety and clear emergency plans have been activated to deal with all potential scenarios.

Officials also confirmed there was no cause for concern regarding vital facilities such as water desalination plants, fish farming projects, and economic and tourism systems located on the coasts, as the seawater was being continuously examined.

The difficult weather conditions have come as a double edged sword, making the technical handling of the spill more challenging, but helping in reducing direct environmental impact by pushing the oil slicks away from Omani shores.

Monitoring and security efforts

Several Omani authorities are involved in trying to treat the leak, secure the ship, and do continuous monitoring and environmental assessment to reduce risks, protect marine environment and ensure safe navigation.

Several methods are being used to contain the spill, with specialised national technical teams using modern monitoring methods, satellite images, environmental models and field surveys to assess the environmental situation and follow spread of the oil pollution.

Based on these results, teams have been able to identify priority areas and carry out protection work.

Currently, the top priority is to protect biodiversity, marine habitats and environmentally sensitive areas, and work on identifying areas that may be more vulnerable.

Monitoring work includes sensitive areas, islands and marine habitats, including coral reefs, turtle nesting areas, marine habitats and coastal areas of environmental importance.

Preserving ship's hull

Apart from containing the oil spill, efforts are also underway to identify the sources of the leak, maintain the integrity of the ship’s hull, and treat the leaks inside it.

Technical teams from the ministry and various national bodies, along with technical specialists from a company are currently on ground working.

The secondary focus is on reducing the deterioration of the ship's condition and safely transfer oil cargo, after which the ship's hull will be salvaged while ensuring maritime safety requirements.

Operations include aerial surveillance, marine diving operations, continuous field monitoring, and developing technical solutions to safely transfer the ship's oil cargo outside, while reducing environmental risks.

Official information

The environment agency confirmed it will continue to publish official updates on the situation depending on developments, in order to ensure accurate and reliable information is provided to the public and media. It also urged the public to obtain information from official sources, and not circulate unapproved figures, maps or estimates.

To ensure transparency, information will be updated according to the latest documented technical results, with the authority stressing the importance of distinguishing between data that has actually been monitored and data that represents expectations or modeling scenarios.

It emphasised that any estimates circulating regarding the amount of oil spilled are not final or approved figures unless they are based on a documented and approved technical assessment by competent authorities.

Hallaniyat Islands

The Al Hallaniyat Islands are a remote group of five islands located about 40 kilometers off the southeastern coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, Al Hallaniyah — a popular tourist destination — is the largest and only inhabited island, known for its rich marine life, nature, and protected status.

The islands are proposed to be designated as a nature reserve with the UNESCO with the aim of conserving turtle nesting beaches, coral reefs and birds, and sustainable use of fish resources.

According to the UNESCO world heritage convention, the coastline of the island is characterised by a large diversity of coral reefs, fish and turtles that visit the island beaches to lay their eggs. Moreover, dolphins and whales can be seen daily. Al Hallaniyyat is also considered a safe place for birds to lay eggs where their food is guaranteed.

The islands are dominated by seabirds and particularly provide the only nesting sites in Oman and the Arabian Sea for Masked Booby. Other species include Socotra Cormorant, Sooty Gull, and Bridled Tern. Socotra Cormorant is known to only breed on these islands and nowhere else in Oman.