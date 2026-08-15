Oman says oil spill affects 12km beaches in Ras Madrakah; no impact on Masirah Island

Oman's Environment Authority said around 12km of beaches have been affected in the Ras Madrakah area, after an oil spill on August 6, when a ship ran aground at Al Hallaniyat Islands.

In a statement carried by Oman news agency, the authority said field response efforts are underway, and that "no significant pollution effects" have been observed at other sites.

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Although its southern part falls within the potential affected range, the impact from the oil spill has not reached the shores of Masirah Island, the authority confirmed.

Data indicates the oil spill is moving towards the southeast of Musandam Governorate, toward the high seas. Currently, efforts are underway to track and monitor the spill, and predict potential affected areas.

Fishermen, beachgoers, and the general public have been urged to not approach any spotted materials or pollutants and to immediately report them to the competent authorities.

Oman's Food Safety and Quality Centre also said it is monitoring, investigating and carrying out field inspection activities to assess the extent of the impact on fishing grounds and to verify the safety of fishery products.

The authority has said that it is intensifying precautionary measures, which include monitoring fish landing sites, processing plants and fish markets, tracking landing movements and the sources of catches, collecting samples and testing them.