Oman: Nine arrested for stealing gas extraction tools

Nine people have been arrested in Oman for attempting to steal equipment and gas extraction tools from their workplace.

The accused, all Asian nationals, were trying to steal from the company's workplace within a petroleum concession area.

Arrested by the Oil and Gas Installations Security Police Headquarters, the accused are now facing legal proceedings.

Recently, Oman's Royal Police arrested five members of an international drug gang in a major bust to combat narcotics trafficking in the Gulf country.

The five individuals, all of Asian nationality, are suspected to be members of an international gang involved in smuggling drugs into the Sultanate, preparing them for re-smuggling to other countries, and trafficking part of them within the country.

In a 2.56-minute clip, the Oman Police showed how the raids were conducted by by the General Directorate for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances to apprehend the suspects.