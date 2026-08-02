Oman announces free 14-day tourist visa; who is eligible?

The Sultanate is one of the Gulf region's most popular travel destinations, as it enjoys a rich cultural heritage and heaven-like natural beauty

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 2 Aug 2026, 1:35 PM
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In a bid to attract more visitors from around the globe, Oman has unveiled a new 14-day tourist visa that is totally free of charge, as part of amendments to certain provisions of the executive regulations of the Foreigners' Residence Law in the Sultanate.

The decision, published in the Gulf state's official gazette on Sunday, August 2, 2026, stipulates that the new visa shall be granted by the competent authorities, upon application, to nationals of designated countries.

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In addition, visitors who are granted this type of visa can extend their stay by applying for any other tourist visas before the expiry of their free entry visa, subject to the applicable conditions and prescribed fees.

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Tourism in Oman

Oman is one of the Gulf region's most popular travel destinations, as it enjoys a rich cultural heritage and heaven-like natural beauty, while offering visitors a chance to try the authentic Arabian hospitality.

From the peaks of the Hajar Mountains to the waterfalls in Salalah during the Khareef (monsoon) Dhofar season in summer, the Sultante attracts millions of tourists each year, whether for adventure or relaxation.

During the Khareef season, which started this year on June 21, the Governorate of Dhofar is transformed into lush and breathtaking greenery while the rest of the Gulf is witnessing the peak of summer heat. It will conclude on September 21. As reported earlier by Khaleej Times, Salalah visitors can also enjoy several activities and attractions across the governorate. Besides beaches, waterfalls and sinkholes, this year's programme includes 125 cultural, artistic, sporting and entertainment events, according to Dhofar Municipality.

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