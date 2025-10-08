  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 08, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 16, 1447 | Fajr 04:57 | DXB weather-sun.svg35°C

Oman: Man arrested trying to transport over 24kg of narcotics on passenger bus

The police say the individual, who was caught with two bags of drugs, intended to traffic and consume them

Published: Wed 8 Oct 2025, 5:10 PM

Top Stories

Dubai announces new permit for free zone companies to operate in mainland

Dubai announces new permit for free zone companies to operate in mainland

Dubai Ruler hails Omar Yaghi's Nobel Prize a source of pride for Arab world

Dubai Ruler hails Omar Yaghi's Nobel Prize a source of pride for Arab world

Look: Inside Wynn Al Marjan's events and celebrations centre

Look: Inside Wynn Al Marjan's events and celebrations centre

A man has been arrested in Oman in possession of over 24 kilograms of narcotic drugs.

According to the Royal Oman Police, the Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Control, led by the Interior Governorate Police, arrested the individual, who is of Arab nationality, in the Nizwa Governorate.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Markus Mensch launches OBC Strategy in Dubai to support hospitality marketing growth

thumb-image

Jamie Lee Curtis says 'Freaky Friday' changed her career forever

thumb-image

Dubai: Gold hits record high as 22K price jumps to Dh439.5

thumb-image

UAE firm, Blackstone forge JV to power$5b GCC logistics drive

thumb-image

Gold blazes past $4,000 as investors rush to safety

 

The man was in a passenger bus transporting the drugs in two travel bags. According to the police, he intended to "traffic and consume" the drugs.

Legal procedures against him are being completed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In August this year, two were caught smuggling narcotics through a shipping company in Oman. They were attempting to transport over 15kg of opium across the border to a European nation.

Authorities nabbed the individuals in an operation that tracked the shipment of water pumps being brought into the Gulf country. The drugs were found professionally concealed in the shipment.