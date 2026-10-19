Man loses 29,000 Omani riyals to 2 scammers; authorities call for vigilance

Two scammers were arrested in Oman, following a scheme that saw an Omani man swindled out of 29,000 Omani riyals (around Dh278,000), as authorities time and again urged citizens and residents to exercise vigilance and be careful not to fall in fraudesters' traps.

The North Al Batinah Governorate police apprehended the two men, who are Arab nationals and will face charges of defrauding the man to steal the whopping amount of the money from him.

The two men allegedly used deceptive tactics to convince their victim that they could double his money and generate big financial returns. By making promises of lucrative profits, the suspects persuaded the man to hand over his money.

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Oman Police called on members of the public to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to avoid falling victim to fraud and extortion. It warned against responding to suspicious claims or being tempted by false promises of easy money and attractive financial returns. The police also urged anyone who encounters or falls victim to fraud to report it immediately by contacting a hotline on 800177444.

Earlier this month, a new investigation by cybersecurity firm Group-IB shed light on another fraud scheme that targets GCC residents. The scheme takes place when fraudsters use details of stolen credit cards they possess to pay genuine government bills and fines on official portals. They offer to pay victims' bills or charges at 50 to 80 per cent off, then collect the discounted amount from the customer through cryptocurrency or local bank transfers.

Group-IB advised government portal operators to introduce risk checks for rapid repeat or high-value settlements, and to set up dedicated channels for national cyber emergency response teams and banks to report suspected fraudulent bill clearing.

In the UAE, the Cyber Security Council has previously warned that online fraud now exploits digital services, smart applications and online networks to lure victims in ways that are often difficult to detect until after the crime has been committed.