Oman residents to pay lower electricity tariffs for summer 2026

Oman on Sunday (May 3) announced a series of measures aimed at easing the burden on residents during the summer of 2026, as electricity consumption rises due to high temperatures.

The Sultanate's Public Services Regulatory Authority confirmed a reduction in electricity tariffs for residential users during May until the end of August, Oman News Agency said. In addition, the authority also stated that electricity services will not be disconnected for residential consumers during this period.

To further support households, the authority has also issued directives to implement flexible payment plans, allowing customers to manage their electricity bills more comfortably throughout the peak summer months.

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Residents across the wider Gulf region can expect a hotter, more humid summer season, likely leading to increased energy consumption.

Khaleej Times earlier reported that the wider Gulf region could be heading for a hotter, more humid summer, as early indicators point to the possible return of the El Niño climate phenomenon later this year, according to global climate models and meteorological agencies.

El Niño is likely to begin between May and July 2026, with an estimated 61 per cent chance of persisting through the end of the year. The account cited updates from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, along with projections from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts and the North American Multi-Model Ensemble.

Globally, El Niño typically weakens the Atlantic hurricane season, disrupts the Indian monsoon, increases rainfall across parts of the Americas, and contributes to additional global warming that could extend into 2027.

Regionally, its effects may be felt across the Arabian Peninsula. Disruptions to the Indian monsoon could shift moisture westward, enhancing humidity over the Arabian Sea and improving rainfall prospects for Yemen and Oman in late summer and autumn.