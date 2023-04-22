Oman liberalises foreign marriage law in social reform

Such marriages must not violate Islamic law, public order or other provisions banning holders of certain government jobs from marrying foreigners: Decree

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman. — Reuters file

By Reuters Published: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 3:07 PM

Omanis no longer need state permission to marry a foreign national according to a royal decree issued this week, a rare example of social reform in the Gulf country.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has, since assuming power in 2020, embarked on long-delayed reforms to improve fiscal stability and attract foreign investment.

According to newspapers in Oman, Omanis previously had to fulfil certain conditions, such as being over a certain age, to marry a foreigner. Unauthorised marriages drew fines.

Omani state media said Sultan Haitham had issued decree 23/2023 which cancelled a 1993 law empowering the interior ministry to approve each marriage to a foreigner.

"The facts and circumstances of life have changed, and the economic situation has changed (since that 1993 law)," said Omani lawyer Salah Al Maqbali, re-stating to Reuters comments to Omani media outlet Shabiba.

The decree states that such marriages must not violate sharia (Islamic law), public order or other provisions banning holders of certain government jobs from marrying foreigners. But marriages previously deemed illegal can now be legalised, it said.

The full decree has not yet been published.

Omani nationals make up over half of the population of around 3.8 million people.