Oman issues advisory after Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts in 10,000 years

The Oman Environment Authority has issued an advisory about gas and ash emissions from the Hayli Gubbi volcano, noting potential impact on air quality in the Sultanate. The authority confirmed that, so far, monitoring stations have not detected any rise in pollutant levels.

Hayli Gubbi is Ethiopia's long-dormant volcano, located in the Erta Ale Range. The volcano has erupted for the first time in 10,000 years, spewing towering ash columns that drifted across the Red Sea toward Oman and Yemen.

Scientists say the eruption marks one of the most extraordinary volcanic awakenings in the region’s recorded history. Despite the remoteness on the ground, the ash cloud caught the attention of aviation authorities. The plume stretched across Yemen and Oman reaching altitudes nearly 20,000 feet.

Through 68 monitoring stations distributed across Oman, including 8 stations in Dhofar and 5 in Al Wusta, the environment authority is conducting continuous, round-the-clock tracking of pollutant concentrations.

It also confirms that, so far, no increases in pollutant concentrations have been recorded within the country, and there are no indications that air quality has been affected by volcanic emissions.

The authority informed the public can follow the air quality index in real time via the “Naqi” platform for air quality monitoring. Relevant authorities will continue to monitor the situation and will announce any developments if necessary, the statement noted.

The explosive eruption at the Hayli Gubbi volcano began at around 8.30am UTC on Sunday, according to VolcanoDiscovery, which cited an advisory from the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC). Satellite data later confirmed a massive ash cloud rising an estimated 10–15km into the atmosphere.