Oman inspects fish products in market after oil spill; fishermen, public warned

Omani authorities are currently testing fish products in the market after an oil spill spread to its shores in the recent days due to a vessel running aground.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, confirmed in a statement that the Sultanate's Food Safety and Quality Centre is conducting investigations and collecting samples of fish products in the markets to verify their safety and compliance with approved health requirements.

The inspections come after the Sultanate's environmental authority yesterday revealed that some beaches in the Ras Madrakah area were affected by an oil contamination.

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The observations had led experts to believe that the slick could expand in the coastal stretch, reaching up to 40 km in length in the same area, also possibly spreading towards the southern beaches of Masirah Island within a range of 10 to 20 km.

On August 6, the transport ministry had revealed the sinking of an oil tanker — Caroline Bezengi — near Oman's Al-Qibliyyah Island, part of the Al Hallaniyat Islands archipelago in Dhofar. The grounding and oil spill threaten the island's rich marine life and natural ecosystem, with efforts underway to protect the environment and ensure safe navigation.

Few days later, it confirmed there was an oil spill and authorities were working on managing it in order to avoid environmental and public safety damage.

Initially, it began by spreading northeast of the Hallaniyat Islands towards the mainland coast, moving along the same path, with its observed extension reaching about 449 km.

The ministry has now called on fishermen and sea users to comply with official instructions and report any oil slicks, unusual odours, or noticeable changes in the water or marine life. They have also been urged to avoid fishing in areas where such indicators are observed.

The authority stressed that these measures are part of ongoing monitoring and precautionary efforts aimed at ensuring the safety of fish products and protecting consumer health, while underscoring the importance of obtaining information from official sources.

Preserving ship's hull

Apart from containing the oil spill, efforts are also underway to identify the sources of the leak, maintain the integrity of the ship’s hull, and treat the leaks inside it.

The vessel is a crude oil tanker, sailing under the flag of Cameroon, according to Marine Traffic, and is reportedly 274.48 metres in length and 48 metres wide.

Technical teams from the ministry and various national bodies, along with technical specialists from a company are currently on ground working.

The secondary focus is on reducing the deterioration of the ship's condition and safely transfer oil cargo, after which the ship's hull will be salvaged while ensuring maritime safety requirements.

Operations include aerial surveillance, marine diving operations, continuous field monitoring, and developing technical solutions to safely transfer the ship's oil cargo outside, while reducing environmental risks.

Hallaniyat Islands

The Al Hallaniyat Islands are a remote group of five islands located about 40 kilometers off the southeastern coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, Al Hallaniyah — a popular tourist destination — is the largest and only inhabited island, known for its rich marine life, nature, and protected status.

The islands are proposed to be designated as a nature reserve with the UNESCO with the aim of conserving turtle nesting beaches, coral reefs and birds, and sustainable use of fish resources.

According to the UNESCO world heritage convention, the coastline of the island is characterised by a large diversity of coral reefs, fish and turtles that visit the island beaches to lay their eggs. Moreover, dolphins and whales can be seen daily. Al Hallaniyyat is also considered a safe place for birds to lay eggs where their food is guaranteed.

The islands are dominated by seabirds and particularly provide the only nesting sites in Oman and the Arabian Sea for Masked Booby. Other species include Socotra Cormorant, Sooty Gull, and Bridled Tern. Socotra Cormorant is known to only breed on these islands and nowhere else in Oman.