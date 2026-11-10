Watch: Oman foils attempt to smuggle 40 Starlink devices via Hafeet border crossing

Seven used mobile phones that had not been declared to authorities were seized

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Nov 2026, 8:41 PM UPDATED: Tue 10 Nov 2026, 8:44 PM
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Oman authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle 40 Starlink devices and 10 of their mounting bases, which had been carefully hidden inside specially prepared compartments in a bus.

The bust was carried out by Omani customs at the Hafeet border crossing and it was not immediately clear when the smuggling attempt took place.

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Besides the Starlink devices, seven used mobile phones that had not been declared to authorities were seized. The necessary legal procedures are being completed.

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A videoof the major bust was shared by Hafeet customs. Watch here:

In 2025, Starlink announced launching its high-speed, low-latency internet service in Oman, marking it as one of the first GCC countries to receive this technology. The compay said: "The service aims to improve connectivity, particularly in remote areas, contributing to Oman's digital transformation". As per Starlink's official website, the company's residential internet services are available for 30 Omani riyals per month, as part of the standard kit. The hardware costs 160 Omani riyals. The mini kit provides residential internet services for 30 Omani riyals per month, while the Starlink device costs only 80 Omani riyals.

Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by billionaire Elon Musk, clarified that in order to purchase the kits, customers are required to submit a copy of a photo ID that matches the information on their account, as well as an Oman phone number.

In neighbouring UAE, Starlink was granted a 10-year licence to operate within the country. Services cover individuals, businesses and government entities, as well as satellite connectivity for the maritime and aviation sectors. The first Emirates Airbus A380 were fitted with Starlink last April.

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