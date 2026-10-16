Oman warns fishermen, sea-goers in Musandam against approaching containers from sunken ship

Oman’s Maritime Security Centre has urged fishermen and other sea-goers in Musandam Governorate to exercise caution and stay away from containers scattered in the sea following the sinking of the vessel GFS PRIDE on October 14.

The centre warned that the containers could contain hazardous materials, urging the public not to approach them, attempt to open them or handle them in any way.

In a safety advisory, the centre stressed the importance of keeping a safe distance from the containers to protect lives and prevent potential exposure to dangerous substances.

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It also called on anyone who spots the containers to report them immediately to the relevant authorities.

Sightings can be reported to Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology on 7211134, the Maritime Security Centre on 24303999 or 1999, Coast Guard Operations on 24714888, or Police Operations on 9999.

The centre reiterated the need for the public to follow the safety instructions and avoid any contact with the scattered containers until the relevant authorities have addressed the situation.