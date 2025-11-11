Oman extends residency card validity to 10 years under new decision

Oman has extended its residence card validity up to 10 years from the current limit of three years, according to media reports citing the Royal Oman Police. Cardholders must renew their residency within 30 days after issuance.

This change applies to specific categories and controls established by the Director General, reports said. This comes under Decision 157/2025 amending certain provisions of the Executive Regulations of the Civil Status Law.

The fee for the residency card is set at 5 Omani riyals per year. For those needing a replacement card due, the fee is higher, set at 20 Omani riyals.

Earlier, Oman also announced a visa amnesty scheme, active till December 31, 2025. The scheme allows visa violators to regularise their status and settle their fines.

The Royal Oman Police clarified details of the scheme: