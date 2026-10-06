Oman carries out medical evacuation of 10 crew members after tanker attack off Musandam

The Royal Oman Air Force, in cooperation with the relevant authorities, carried out a medical evacuation of 10 crew members from the Panama-flagged commercial vessel ON PEACE after the ship came under attack about 9 nautical miles northeast of Lima in Musandam Governorate, Oman.

The attack sparked a fire on board the vessel, prompting authorities to evacuate the injured crew members by air, the Royal Oman Air Force said.

The 10 crew members were airlifted to Khasab Hospital in Musandam, where they received the necessary medical care.