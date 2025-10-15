Oman detains people driving through flowing wadi in viral video

Oman authorities have detained multiple people after a video of them driving recklessly went viral on social media.

On October 15, Oman Police said that the North Al Batinah Governorate Police Command detained the accused after they were seen driving recklessly through a flowing wadi in the Wilayat of Al Khaboura.

The act, the authority said, endagered their lives and the lives of others. Police added that legal procedures are being completed against those accused.

Oman has recently issued several alerts to residents, informing them of unstable weather conditions. On October 14, Oman Meteorology issued a warning for a downdraft and possible rains in some areas.

Authorities have repeatedly urged residents to avoid areas with heavy rains and/or driving through flowing wadis, as this could be dangerous.