  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 15, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 23, 1447 | Fajr 05:00 | DXB clear.png31°C

Oman detains people driving through flowing wadi in viral video

Authorities in the Gulf nation have recently issued several alerts to residents, informing them of unstable weather conditions

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 8:16 PM

Top Stories

Global Village Season 30 starts: Families enjoy pavilions, food stalls after long wait

Global Village Season 30 starts: Families enjoy pavilions, food stalls after long wait

UAE: Smoke billows as fire erupts in Sharjah Industrial Area

UAE: Smoke billows as fire erupts in Sharjah Industrial Area

Flydubai to add meals, in-flight entertainment in economy class from November

Flydubai to add meals, in-flight entertainment in economy class from November

Oman authorities have detained multiple people after a video of them driving recklessly went viral on social media.

On October 15, Oman Police said that the North Al Batinah Governorate Police Command detained the accused after they were seen driving recklessly through a flowing wadi in the Wilayat of Al Khaboura.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

When does AI creation cross the line to intrusion

thumb-image

SpaceX launches Starship megarocket on successful test flight

thumb-image

England thrash Latvia to qualify for 2026 Fifa World Cup

thumb-image

Alec Baldwin shares update after his car crashes into a tree

thumb-image

How artificial intelligence is shaping the future of work

 

The act, the authority said, endagered their lives and the lives of others. Police added that legal procedures are being completed against those accused.

Oman has recently issued several alerts to residents, informing them of unstable weather conditions. On October 14, Oman Meteorology issued a warning for a downdraft and possible rains in some areas.

Authorities have repeatedly urged residents to avoid areas with heavy rains and/or driving through flowing wadis, as this could be dangerous.