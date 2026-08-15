Oman continues to monitor fish, catches and shores after oil spill

Oman has said in a statement that it is continuing to monitor the impact of the oil spill that took place earlier this week, due to a vessel running aground.

The Sultanate's Food Safety and Quality Centre is monitoring, investigation and carrying out field inspection activities to assess the extent of the impact on fishing grounds and to verify the safety of fishery products.

The authority has said that it is intensifying precautionary measures, which include monitoring fish landing sites, processing plants and fish markets, tracking landing movements and the sources of catches, collecting samples and testing them.

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They have also formed technical teams to monitor shorelines and landing sites in the governorates along the Arabian Sea.

The inspections come after the Sultanate's environmental authority earlier revealed that some beaches in the Ras Madrakah area were affected by an oil contamination.

The observations had led experts to believe that the slick could expand in the coastal stretch, reaching up to 40 km in length in the same area, also possibly spreading towards the southern beaches of Masirah Island within a range of 10 to 20 km.

On August 6, the transport ministry had revealed the sinking of an oil tanker — Caroline Bezengi — near Oman's Al-Qibliyyah Island, part of the Al Hallaniyat Islands archipelago in Dhofar. The grounding and oil spill threaten the island's rich marine life and natural ecosystem, with efforts underway to protect the environment and ensure safe navigation.