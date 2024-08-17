Oman confirms no case of mpox recorded in country

The former prime minister has been named in two murder cases already, along with senior members of her cabinet
The Ministry of Health in Oman confirmed on Saturday that no cases of mpox have been recorded in the country.
The authority said that it was monitoring updates on the disease following the World Health Organisation's declaration of mpox as a public health emergency.
Pakistan's health ministry confirmed on Friday at least one case of the mpox virus in a patient who had returned from a Gulf country, as provincial health authorities reported they had detected three cases. On Thursday, Sweden said it had confirmed a first case of mpox, a viral infection that spreads through close contact.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The World Health Organisation has declared that an outbreak of mpox represents a global health emergency for the second time in two years. Mpox can be transmitted among people through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions. This includes talking, breathing, touching and intimacy. Respiratory droplets or short-range aerosols from close contact can also transmit the disease.
ALSO READ:
The former prime minister has been named in two murder cases already, along with senior members of her cabinet
The interim government replacing Hasina has invited UN investigators to probe the violent 'atrocities' that accompanied her ouster, which saw hundreds killed by security forces
A record 39 candidates have entered the fray to contest, none of them women, says Election Commission chairman Rathnayake
India's 1.4 billion people are subject to a common criminal law but rules vary on personal matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance
With more than 1.5 per cent of Gaza's 2.4 million population killed during the war, many people have lost loved ones
Intensive diplomatic efforts are underway to support humanitarian access and cessation of hostilities, the statement said
Usually mild, it causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body
The budget airline's cabin staff in the Western European country, a popular summer holiday destination, has announced a three-day strike