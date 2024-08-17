E-Paper

Oman confirms no case of mpox recorded in country

The World Health Organisation has declared that an outbreak of mpox represents a global health emergency

Image used for illustrative purposes only (Photo: AFP File)
Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 2:39 PM

The Ministry of Health in Oman confirmed on Saturday that no cases of mpox have been recorded in the country.

The authority said that it was monitoring updates on the disease following the World Health Organisation's declaration of mpox as a public health emergency.


Pakistan's health ministry confirmed on Friday at least one case of the mpox virus in a patient who had returned from a Gulf country, as provincial health authorities reported they had detected three cases. On Thursday, Sweden said it had confirmed a first case of mpox, a viral infection that spreads through close contact.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The World Health Organisation has declared that an outbreak of mpox represents a global health emergency for the second time in two years. Mpox can be transmitted among people through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions. This includes talking, breathing, touching and intimacy. Respiratory droplets or short-range aerosols from close contact can also transmit the disease.

