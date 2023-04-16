Oman: Can you be fined for dropping family, friends off at airports? Ministry clarifies

A recent inspection campaign in the country saw 2,000 illegal transport violations registered, with offenders issued fines of OMR200

By Web Desk Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 9:58 PM

Days after a recent inspection campaign in Oman that saw its Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology register over 2,000 illegal transport violations, expats in the country began to express concerns on social media that ferrying loved ones to and from the airport pay incur similar fines.

Violators caught and booked for illegal transportation have been given fines of OMR200, and workers caught carrying goods in their vehicles that are intended for commercial gain rather than personal use have been fined OMR300.

In light of these growing fears, the MoTCIT issued a statement on Sunday clarifying its stance.

“The Ministry would like to clarify that the inspection campaigns on land transport, which the ministry has recently begun to implement, aims to ensure compliance with the requirements of the Land Transport Law", the statement read.

The implementation of regulations are to ensure the safety of users of land transport, and the safety of goods and to preserve the rights of the parties of land transport carriers (the sender and the consignee)."

“The inspection teams came across a number of violations, including violations of the requirements for carrying out transport activities with regard to the transportation of goods and ferrying individuals", it added.

The statement further noted that inspection teams have been told to ensure that it is only drivers who violate the provisions of the executive regulations of the Land Transport Law that are fined. This law does not include people who transport their acquaintances and friends without any “financial reward", the Ministry clarified.

If people have been penalised for transporting friends and relatives, the authority concluded, they may submit their grievances for review at the Land Transport Department at the Ministry’s General Office or the Roads Departments in the governorates. Their reports must be submitted within 15 days from the date of the fine's issuance.

