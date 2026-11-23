A multi-vehicle crash in Oman has led to the death of four people and injuries to 17 others, the Royal Oman Police announced in a statement on Monday, November 23.

The collision, involving two trucks and a passenger bus, took place on the Sultan Said bin Taimur Road (Haima–Thumrait), at around 1.30am on Monday.

The passenger bus was reportedly carrying 26 people when it crashed into one of the trucks.

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The police, civil defence and ambulance authority immediately reached the site, after which the injured were transported to Haima, Nizwa and Adam hospitals for treatment.

Images shared by the authority show the vehicles involved and the severity of the damage.

Back in August this year, a road accident claimed the life of one Indian national and left nine others injured after a vehicle veered off the road on Sultan Said bin Taimur Road, which connects the northern regions of the country with the Dhofar and Al Wusta governates in the south.

Although the exact cause for the incident had not been disclosed, Oman authorities had issued a warning for low visibility on the highway due to thunderstorms, heavy rains and blowing dust at the time.

Two days prior to that, the police air wing conducted another medical evacuation via helicopter. One citizen was flown from Haima Hospital to Nizwa Hospital, while five others were transported by ambulances.

This case also involved an accident on Sultan Said bin Taimur Road; however, in this incident, the injuries were caused by the collision of two vehicles.

Sultan Said bin Taimur Road (designated as the N3 road, formerly Route 31 or Nizwa–Salalah Road) is Oman's longest highway at 855 km, linking Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates with northern regions.

In another incident on the same road, an Omani citizen lost his life in a traffic accident after their vehicle overturned and veered off the road in August.

The accident occurred in Al Ghaftain 3. The injured were transported by Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority vehicles to Nizwa Hospital and Khoula Hospital to receive the necessary medical treatment.

The authority has time and again urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads, comply with traffic regulations and adhere to posted speed limits.