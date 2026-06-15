Oman arrests 19 for attempting to illegally enter country near Barka beach

Oman has arrested 19 individuals for illegally attempting to enter the country, the Royal Oman Police announced on Monday, June 15.

The Asian nationals attempted to cross over along alongside the beach of the costal city of Barka, where they were arrested by the South Al Batinah Governorate Police in coordination with the local police and coast guard.

Legal procedures are currently being completed against them.

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This is not the first time such an incident has taken place in the Sultanate.

In July of 2025, 18 Ethiopians were caught while trying to enter the country illegally. Meanwhile, during June of the same year, 29 individuals were arrested — including 27 Pakistanis, one Iranian and one Bangladeshi — as they attempted to enter Oman via boat from Iran.

This year, police in Muscat arrested 40 individuals of Asian, African, and European nationalities over a range of offences, including labour and residency violations.

In a statement, authorities said those detained were also accused of committing acts against public decency and were found in possession of narcotics, prohibited items, and counterfeit money.