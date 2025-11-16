Oman: Three arrested for luring woman to hotel under fake job offer, human trafficking

Three individuals were arrested in Oman on human trafficking charges, the Sultanate's police announced on Sunday, November 16.

The three suspects of Asian nationality for caught after they were found promoting fake job vacancies in a hotel.

They then lured a woman of the same nationality into the hotel to work under coercion and forced her to engage in acts contrary to public morals.

The royal police further stated legal procedures are currently being completed against them.

In Oman, the Anti Trafficking Law lays down a minimum punishment of imprisonment of 3 years and a minimum fine of OMR 5,000 for anyone convicted of human trafficking. The maximum punishment is 10 years in prison and a fine of OMR 100,000.

In aggravated cases, the minimum sentence is seven years’ imprisonment, and the maximum is 15 years. The minimum fine is OMR 10,000, and the maximum is OMR 100,000. Aggravated cases include those where the victim is under 18, where the crime is committed by more than one person or an organised criminal gang and/or where the crime is transnational.

The law is written to stop all acts of exploitation. Exploitation is defined as the illegal use of a person (including prostitution), any form of sexual exploitation, serfdom, forced labour, enslavement (or practices similar to slavery or enslavement) and the illegal removal of organs.

The law also sets out special procedures for the care of victims when investigations are being carried out.