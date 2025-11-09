Oman urges visa overstayers to regularise status as amnesty scheme deadline looms

Oman's Royal Police have called on visa violators to take advantage of an amnesty scheme that allows them to regularise their status, settle their fines and financial obligations.

The country's Ministry of Labour has recently issued a circular to announce extending the programme's grace period to December 31, 2025. In a notice on its social media channels, the Royal Oman Police have clarified that this extension is final.

The police force has explained the terms of the scheme in detail, as follows:

Foreign nationals wishing to regularise their status by renewing their residence permits or transferring their employment within the Sultanate of Oman shall be exempted from all fines resulting from the expiry of their entry or residence permits (for holders of work residence permits), provided that the Ministry of Labour verifies their their status correction.

Foreign nationals wishing to leave the Sultanate of Oman permanently shall be exempted from all fines resulting from the termination of all types of non-work-related visas.