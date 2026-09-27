Oman adds 807 food items, 677 medical items, 62 vet products to zero-Vat list from Oct 1
The Omani tax authority said this was a 'step towards developing the tax system to meet the needs of society'
- PUBLISHED: Sun 27 Sept 2026, 7:47 PM
Oman has added 807 food items, 677 medical items, and 62 veterinary products —1,546 products in total — to a zero-Vat list, effective from October 1, 2026. This essentially means that no Value Added Tax is applied to these items. The Omani tax authority said this was a "step towards developing the tax system to meet the needs of society and make it more convenient and effective in serving it." Oman first introduced the zero-Vat policy in 2021.
The updated food items list covers a variety of categories and nutritional needs:
Meat and poultry
Milk, dairy products and cheeses
Vegetables and fruits
Fish, shrimp, squid
Eggs
Grains, legumes, and flour
Bread and selected food products
Water
Animal feed and items related to food production
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The updated list for pharmaceutical and medical equipment items includes:
Medicines and pharmaceutical preparations
Foods for special medical purposes
Biological products and preparations
Vitamins, hormones, and selected therapeutic preparations
Antibiotics and antimicrobials
Medical and surgical equipment and supplies
The updated list for veterinary medicines and equipment includes:
Vaccines and immunological products for veterinary use
Antibiotics and veterinary medicines
Vitamins and amino acids for veterinary use
Hormones and selected veterinary therapeutic preparations
Veterinary medical solutions and preparations
Various materials and supplies related to veterinary care and treatment