Oman adds 807 food items, 677 medical items, 62 vet products to zero-Vat list from Oct 1

The Omani tax authority said this was a 'step towards developing the tax system to meet the needs of society'

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 27 Sept 2026, 7:47 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Oman has added 807 food items, 677 medical items, and 62 veterinary products —1,546 products in total — to a zero-Vat list, effective from October 1, 2026. This essentially means that no Value Added Tax is applied to these items. The Omani tax authority said this was a "step towards developing the tax system to meet the needs of society and make it more convenient and effective in serving it." Oman first introduced the zero-Vat policy in 2021.

The updated food items list covers a variety of categories and nutritional needs:

  • Meat and poultry

  • Milk, dairy products and cheeses

  • Vegetables and fruits

  • Fish, shrimp, squid

  • Eggs

  • Grains, legumes, and flour

  • Bread and selected food products

  • Water

  • Animal feed and items related to food production

Recommended For You

US, Iran discuss phased deal to reopen Hormuz, end US blockade: Sources to Reuters

US, Iran discuss phased deal to reopen Hormuz, end US blockade: Sources to Reuters

US senate rejects resolution curbing Trump's Iran war powers

US senate rejects resolution curbing Trump's Iran war powers

UAE residents urged to attend funeral prayer of woman who died while giving birth to twins

UAE residents urged to attend funeral prayer of woman who died while giving birth to twins

'UAE became her family': Hundreds turn up for funeral of mum who died giving birth

'UAE became her family': Hundreds turn up for funeral of mum who died giving birth

Iran sends latest proposal to US to end war, reopen Hormuz within a week

Iran sends latest proposal to US to end war, reopen Hormuz within a week

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The updated list for pharmaceutical and medical equipment items includes:

  • Medicines and pharmaceutical preparations

  • Foods for special medical purposes

  • Biological products and preparations

  • Vitamins, hormones, and selected therapeutic preparations

  • Antibiotics and antimicrobials

  • Medical and surgical equipment and supplies

The updated list for veterinary medicines and equipment includes:

  • Vaccines and immunological products for veterinary use

  • Antibiotics and veterinary medicines

  • Vitamins and amino acids for veterinary use

  • Hormones and selected veterinary therapeutic preparations

  • Veterinary medical solutions and preparations

  • Various materials and supplies related to veterinary care and treatment

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump rejects Iran proposal for Hormuz reopening, WSJ reports

2

Iran sends latest proposal to US to end war, reopen Hormuz within a week

3

Iran insists on diplomatic solution after Trump rejects peace plan

4

Sharjah Police deny reports of murder victim's wife, son going missing

5

Truck movement to be restricted on Dubai roads from October 1