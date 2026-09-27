Oman adds 807 food items, 677 medical items, 62 vet products to zero-Vat list from Oct 1

Oman has added 807 food items, 677 medical items, and 62 veterinary products —1,546 products in total — to a zero-Vat list, effective from October 1, 2026. This essentially means that no Value Added Tax is applied to these items. The Omani tax authority said this was a "step towards developing the tax system to meet the needs of society and make it more convenient and effective in serving it." Oman first introduced the zero-Vat policy in 2021.

The updated food items list covers a variety of categories and nutritional needs:

Meat and poultry

Milk, dairy products and cheeses

Vegetables and fruits

Fish, shrimp, squid

Eggs

Grains, legumes, and flour

Bread and selected food products

Water

Animal feed and items related to food production

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The updated list for pharmaceutical and medical equipment items includes:

Medicines and pharmaceutical preparations

Foods for special medical purposes

Biological products and preparations

Vitamins, hormones, and selected therapeutic preparations

Antibiotics and antimicrobials

Medical and surgical equipment and supplies

The updated list for veterinary medicines and equipment includes: