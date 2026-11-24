Fifteen people were injured after a vehicle collided with a school bus on an internal road in Al Maabilah, in Oman's Seeb province, the Directorate General of Traffic said on Tuesday.

The injuries ranged from moderate to serious, according to the authorities.

Authorities said that specialist emergency teams were responding to the incident, treating the injured and transporting them to healthcare facilities for the necessary medical attention.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

They have not disclosed further details about the circumstances of the collision or the identities of those injured.

The Directorate General of Traffic also issued a safety advisory later, urging motorists to follow traffic rules, make sure their vehicles are ready before setting off, and get enough rest, as the safety of the motorists and that of those with them are of top priority.