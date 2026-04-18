Video: Driver dies after tanker carrying hazardous materials overturns in Oman

A terrible accident took place in the Sultnate of Oman when a tanker loaded with hazaradous materials overturned, resulting in the death of its driver.

The Sultnate's Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority shared footage from the scene of the incident on social media. Emergency teams were swiftly dispatched to the place where the accident happened in the northwestern state of Al Buraimi. They helped retrieve the driver's body out of the overturned vehicle and transfer it to an ambulance nearby.

The Omani authority confirmed a leakage of hazardous materials in the area following the accident. However, it reassured the public that the specialized teams managed to secure the area and contain the leak.

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Watch the following video shared by the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority:

On April 17, Omani firefighting teams from the Civil Defence and Ambulance authority in the Ad Dakhiliyah Governorate managed to extinguish a fire in a car in Samail state. No injuries were recorded.