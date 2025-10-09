Oman: 8 killed, 2 injured in major traffic accident

Oman's Ministry of Health said on Thursday that eight people were killed and two others were injured in a major traffic accident.

The massive crash took place between two vehicles in the Wilayat of Duqm.

Oman Police, on the same day, later said that they had apprehended a person for recording a video of the accident.

The video, according to authorities, showed the bodies of those who had been killed in the accident. The man is of an Asian nationality, authorities have revealed, adding that legal action is being taken against him.