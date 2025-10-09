  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 09, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 17, 1447 | Fajr 04:57 | DXB clear.png33.2°C

Oman: 8 killed, 2 injured in major traffic accident

Oman Police said that they had apprehended a person for recording a video of the crash

Published: Thu 9 Oct 2025, 7:35 PM

Top Stories

Gaza boy in Dubai still haunted by war; WHO warns of lasting scars

Gaza boy in Dubai still haunted by war; WHO warns of lasting scars

Gaza ceasefire plan goes into effect, deal signed in Egypt

Gaza ceasefire plan goes into effect, deal signed in Egypt

Kerala-born Sharafu proves his talent as UAE keep World Cup hopes alive

Kerala-born Sharafu proves his talent as UAE keep World Cup hopes alive

Oman's Ministry of Health said on Thursday that eight people were killed and two others were injured in a major traffic accident.

The massive crash took place between two vehicles in the Wilayat of Duqm.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE weather: Chance of rain; red, yellow alerts issued for thick fog

thumb-image

Mohamed Salah underlines his value to Egypt with key goals

thumb-image

Emphatic win for Dubai Basketball in ABA League opener

thumb-image

Dubai Islands emerging as Dubai’s next waterfront investment hub

thumb-image

UAE-US flights unaffected by air traffic control staffing issues amid govt shutdown

 

Oman Police, on the same day, later said that they had apprehended a person for recording a video of the accident.

The video, according to authorities, showed the bodies of those who had been killed in the accident. The man is of an Asian nationality, authorities have revealed, adding that legal action is being taken against him.