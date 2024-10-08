Tue, Oct 08, 2024 | Rabī‘ ath-thānī 5, 1446 | DXB °C

Oman: 1 child dead, 1 rescued from drowning on beach

The incident took place in Al Haddah area, authorities said

  • Web Desk
  • Updated: Tue 8 Oct 2024, 9:11 PM

Top Stories

Dubai breaks attendance record in a T20 World Cup group game

UAE: Despite Dh15,000 cost, women freeze eggs to achieve life goals before motherhood

Dubai: India beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Two children drowned on the beach, Oman authorities said in a social media post. One child died, while the other child was rescued.

The incident took place in Al Haddah area in the Wilayat of Jalan Bani Bu Ali, according to Oman police.


Recommended For You

UAE: New Etihad Rail passenger train station in Fujairah revealed

3 in 10 employees in UAE, GCC are ‘bad hires’; how companies can avoid them

UAE: Now, replace your foreign driving licence online

UAE: Gold may reach $3,000 in Q1 2025; why is it still high time to buy yellow metal?

UAE: Will you pay Dh13,000 for your kid's field trip? Parents debate benefits

 

Earlier, a UAE-based expert told Khaleej Times what caregivers and others must do in cases of child drowning.

"If a child is found submerged in water and lacks a pulse, starting CPR and alerting emergency medical services are vital."


Immediate medical attention is required even if the child has a pulse yet is not acting normally—such as being incoherent, lethargic, experiencing excessive coughing, or showing abnormal breathing (like rapid breathing or foaming at the mouth).

To ease breathing, the child should be positioned comfortably and upright.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story