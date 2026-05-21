No Ebola cases in Kuwait: Screening, preventative measures implemented at borders

The health ministry has advised residents not to travel to Uganda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo during this period

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 21 May 2026, 9:32 PM
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Kuwait has confirmed that there are no Ebola cases in the country, and that screening measures have been heightened at border crossings.

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in the country, Dr Abdullah Al Sund said that preventative measures have been taken as a precautionary measure to monitor the disease.

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Here are the preventative measures, as listed by Al Sund:

  • Monitoring and surveillance procedures have been strengthened for arrivals into the country.

  • Preventative assessment measures and thermal screening systems have been implemented.

  • Kuwait residents have been advised not to travel to Uganda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo during this period.

  • Public health and rapid response teams are at the ready in case of any new developments, which are continuously monitored.

The spokesperson reiterated that Kuwait has no cases of Ebola, and urged the public to obtain information from official sources only.

Ebola outbreak in DRC

The Ebola outbreak linked to more than 130 deaths in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo likely started two months ago and is expected to continue to grow, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

The outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain, for which there is no vaccine, was declared last Friday and has alarmed experts because of how long it went undetected while spreading across a densely populated area, making it difficult to trace and isolate the contacts of infected individuals.

[Inputs from Reuters]

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