No bullying, misleading content: Saudi authority issues new media regulations

Media clothing guidelines were also introduced to uphold cultural values and maintain public modesty in the Kingdom

Published: Mon 22 Sept 2025, 1:02 PM

In an effort to strengthen oversight of media content in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s authorities have issued new directives.

The Saudi General Authority for Media Regulation, which oversees content to prevent the spread of misinformation, hate speech, and material that undermines religious, cultural, or national values, has stressed that the new regulations aims at improving adherence to standards that preserve public decency and social values.

Media regulations in the Gulf country are designed to preserve social values, protect public order, and ensure responsible communication across platforms.

The new list of prohibited content includes the following:

  • Bullying or mocking others

  • Disclosing families' private matters or their conflicts

  • Using children or domestic workers as content material

  • Misleading or incorrect information

  • Offensive language or showing off money and possessions

  • Inciting tribalism, racism, or sectarianism

  • Any content that undermines social or national values

Clothing code

The media regulation authority has also outlined the type of clothing that will be allowed to wear in media outlets. Clothing that exposes any part of the body between the shoulders and the legs will be strictly prohibited.

In addition, garments that are excessively tight and highlight body features will not be permitted. Transparent or see-through attire, which is considered contrary to standards of public decency in the Kingdom, is likewise banned. These guidelines are intended to uphold cultural values and maintain public modesty.