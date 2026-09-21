Muezzin of Makkah’s Grand Mosque Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madani passes away
Al Madani’s final call to prayer at the Grand Mosque was the first call to Fajr on Monday, before he died later that day after an illness, according to Saudi media
- PUBLISHED: Mon 21 Sept 2026, 9:33 AM
Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madani, the muezzin at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, died in the early hours of Monday, September 21, according to Inside the Haramain.
Al Madani’s final call to prayer at the Grand Mosque was the first Fajr call on Monday.
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Ø§ÙØ§ ÙÙÙ ÙØ§ÙØ§ Ø§ÙÙÙ Ø±Ø§Ø¬Ø¹ÙÙ— Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) September 21, 2026
The final Adhan raised by Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madni in Masjid Al Haram on 11 Rabi Al Awwal 1448 pic.twitter.com/ymLbxdLRUW
Saudi media reported that the muezzin had been battling an illness before his death later that day.
Sources close to the late Saudi muezzin said his funeral prayer will be held on Monday after Asr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, according to Saudi media.