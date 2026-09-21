Muezzin of Makkah’s Grand Mosque Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madani passes away

Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madani, the muezzin at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, died in the early hours of Monday, September 21, according to Inside the Haramain.

Al Madani’s final call to prayer at the Grand Mosque was the first Fajr call on Monday.

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The final Adhan raised by Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madni in Masjid Al Haram on 11 Rabi Al Awwal 1448 pic.twitter.com/ymLbxdLRUW — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) September 21, 2026

Saudi media reported that the muezzin had been battling an illness before his death later that day.

Sources close to the late Saudi muezzin said his funeral prayer will be held on Monday after Asr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, according to Saudi media.