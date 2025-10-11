  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Oct 11, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 19, 1447 | Fajr 04:58 | DXB weather-sun.svg34.1°C

Morocco's GenZ 212 says suspending protests temporarily

GenZ 212 said its demands were unchanged, citing 'accountability for the corrupt' and government responsibility for worsening social and economic conditions

Published: Sat 11 Oct 2025, 4:13 PM

Top Stories

'Way to contact me directly': Sharjah Ruler calls on public to join Census 2025

'Way to contact me directly': Sharjah Ruler calls on public to join Census 2025

Dubai's Global Village: 600 drones, skydivers, fireworks to light up Season 30 launch

Dubai's Global Village: 600 drones, skydivers, fireworks to light up Season 30 launch

UAE vs Oman: Free spots to watch World Cup qualifiers

UAE vs Oman: Free spots to watch World Cup qualifiers

Morocco's GenZ 212 youth collective said Saturday it was temporarily suspending protests after two weeks of demonstrations calling for reforms in health and education.

The weekend pause was "a strategic step to strengthen organisation and coordination, so the next phase of the movement is more effective and influential", the group said in a statement.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE: How AI is helping detect breast cancer early, transforming dental treatment

thumb-image

UAE: Abu Dhabi court awards man Dh100,000 after dental implant goes wrong

thumb-image

At least 28 dead as heavy rains in Mexico cause overflowing rivers, road collapses

thumb-image

UN official in Dubai: Record 305 million people need aid, but funding drops below 50%

thumb-image

Israel government approves Gaza hostage release deal

 

GenZ 212 said its demands were unchanged, citing "accountability for the corrupt" and government responsibility for worsening social and economic conditions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A new call for mobilisation would be announced later Saturday, it said, adding the next protest would "target the government and all those blocking the aspirations of the Moroccan people".

Formed in late September, GenZ 212 has built a large online following, with more than 200,000 members on the Discord platform.

Its rallies, held almost nightly across the North African country, have attracted crowds ranging from dozens to several hundred people.

The protests erupted after the deaths of eight pregnant women during Caesarean sections at a public hospital in Agadir, in southern Morocco, sparked anger over conditions in the health sector.

GenZ 212 has appealed directly to King Mohammed VI to deliver reforms.

In a speech on Friday, the monarch urged the government to accelerate development in education and health, without directly referring to the protests.

He said Morocco was "paving a steady path toward greater social and territorial justice", and called for special attention to the country's poorest regions.