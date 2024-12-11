'Moment of joy for Arabs': Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Saudi Arabia on hosting 2034 FIFA World Cup

Dubai Ruler congratulated Saudi Arabia for being awarded the host nation status for the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Football's international governing body, FIFA, confirmed the news on Wednesday.

The Kingdom will be the first country in history to host the largest edition of the World Cup, which will see the participation of 48 national teams after the new system for the tournament was approved by the International Federation of Football Associations earlier.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, praised the Kingdom's "great ambition" and "strong will," noting that these qualities would ensure a successful and memorable tournament.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed wrote, “We congratulate my brother King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the brotherly Saudi people for this significant achievement. The Kingdom’s determination knows no bounds, and this is a proud moment for the entire Arab world, Gulf, and the broader Islamic community.”

Qatar hosted the prestigious tournament in 2022.

“The World Cup will be in our region for two consecutive tournaments,” Sheikh Mohammed continued. “This is a moment of joy for Arabs and a testament to our growing influence on the global stage. We look forward to witnessing two spectacular tournaments in 2030 and 2034, God willing.”