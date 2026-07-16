Mediator Pakistan says encouraging US and Iran to resume talks

The United States has been striking Iran, drawing Iranian attacks on US interest in the Gulf as they battle over the strategic Hormuz shipping route

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 16 Jul 2026, 1:49 PM
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Pakistan said on Thursday it would encourage the United States and Iran to stop violence and resume talks under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) it helped mediate last month. 

"While the implementation of the MoU is facing challenges, Pakistan will continue to encourage all sides to end violence and resume technical-level talks in accordance with the MoU," Tahir Andrabi, Pakistan's foreign office spokesman, told reporters in Islamabad.

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"We express the hope for an early normalisation of the situation in Strait of Hormuz and underscore the importance of ensuring the continued safety, security and freedom of maritime navigation," he added. 

The United States has this week been striking Iran, drawing retaliatory Iranian attacks on US interest in the Gulf as they battle over the strategic Hormuz shipping route. 

That sent global oil prices soaring and led to concerns of spikes in inflation even in nations far from the conflict. 

The key oil and gas artery, which Iran insists it controls, is central to the rekindled fighting that has entered its sixth day despite a preliminary deal in June aiming to end the war.

"Pakistan recognises the urgent need to address the impact of the current situation on global energy supplies and other economic commodities including trade and food security," Andrabi said. 


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