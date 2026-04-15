Man arrested in Makkah after posting fake ads for Hajj permits on social media

A man has been arrested in Makkah for fake advertisements that promised permits to enter the Holy Sites.

The man, who is of Egyptian nationality, was found posting these ads that offered people permits as well as fake Hajj services on social media. He has been referred to the Public Prosecution in the Kingdom for his crime.

Earlier, authorities in Saudi Arabia announced a host of new rules for this year's Hajj season. These rules, intended to protect the safety of pilgrims during this period, include restrictions on who can enter the city of Makkah.

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For anyone who does not have a residency permit issued in Makkah, a special Hajj permit issued by relevant authorities is needed to enter the Holy Sites from April 13 to May 31.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have urged the public to stick to the Hajj regulations, and to report any violations. This can be done by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.