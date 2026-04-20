Makkah authorities arrest man for advertising fake Hajj sacrificial animal vouchers

A Yemeni resident has been arrested in Makkah for advertising fake sacrificial animal vouchers ahead of Hajj, authorities said on April 19.

Security patrols detained the man on fraud charges after he posted misleading ads offering the service. He has been referred to the Public Prosecution.

The Kingdom's Public Security warned the public against engaging with unlicensed operators or social media ads offering Hajj-related services, including performing rituals on behalf of others, fake Hajj campaigns, sacrificial animal distribution, selling Hajj bracelets, and transportation.

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Authorities urged the public to rely only on official platforms, stressing that sacrificial animal services are available exclusively through approved channels such as the Adahi programme and the Nusuk app, which provide unified pricing under the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

In a separate case on April 15, an Egyptian national was arrested in Makkah for posting fake advertisements offering Hajj permits and other fraudulent services online. He has also been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Earlier, authorities in Saudi Arabia announced a host of new rules for this year's Hajj season. These rules, intended to protect the safety of pilgrims during this period, include restrictions on who can enter the city of Makkah.

For anyone who does not have a residency permit issued in Makkah, a special Hajj permit issued by relevant authorities is needed to enter the Holy Sites from April 13 to May 31.