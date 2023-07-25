Major Qatari supermarket announces boycott of Swedish products over Holy Quran burning

The decision comes as the Muslim world expressed its condemnation of the recent attacks on the holy book

Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023

A major supermarket in Qatar has taken all Swedish items off its shelves — making a stand against the desecration of the Holy Quran in the Scandinavian country, according to local media reports.

Souq Al Baladi announced that it won't be selling any Swedish products "until further notice", the reports added.

A news channel shared a video of employees removing a popular Swedish chocolate brand from the market's shelves. The boycott comes as the Muslim world expressed its condemnation of the recent attacks on the Holy Quran.

An Iraqi asylum-seeker who burned a copy of the holy book during a demonstration on June 28 had threatened to do it again on July 20 but ultimately stopped short of setting fire to the book. The man, however, kicked and stepped on it.

The holy book was also burned or defaced during recent public demonstrations in the Swedish capital, sparking protests around the world.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) suspended the status of Sweden's special envoy, and the secretary-general of the GCC council also called on Swedish authorities to take immediate action.

The UAE has strongly condemned the incidents, including those reported in Denmark.

Top Emirati diplomat Dr Anwar Gargash on Monday stressed that "hate cannot be categorised in any way as freedom of expression." His remarks echo the UAE's position, which unequivocally rejected the "use of freedom of expression as justification for such heinous acts".

