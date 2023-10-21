UAE's NCM detects magnitude 5.1 earthquake in Oman

by Web Desk Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM Last updated: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake on the on Richter scale hit the Gulf of Oman on Saturday, reported the National Centre of Meteorology.

According to the NCM, the earthquake hit the region at 10am UAE time.

